Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Norwegian Escape, a cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, arrived at the Mormugao Port (MPT) in Goa on Monday early morning with 474 seafarers who were stranded at Miami, Florida.

The ship crossed the Suez Canal on Saturday and reached Goa from where the vessel will head to Mumbai.

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: CCTV Footage Contradicts Police Claim of 'Argument' by Jayaraj and Bennicks That Led to Arrest.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally has restricted air travel for passengers owing to which Indian nationals who are stranded abroad have been facing difficulty in returning to their homes.

The Government of India, either by sea or air travel routes, is undertaking initiatives to repatriate stranded nationals from all countries. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Government to Start Plasma Therapy for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)