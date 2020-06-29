Chennai, June 29: A CCTV footage was aired by several news channels on Monday, which showed the June 19 visuals from outside the mobile accessories shops of deceased Jayaraj and Bennicks. Contrary to the police claim, the video showed there was no "argument" between the father-son suo and cops which led to their arrest. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

The CCTV visuals also contradict the police claim that a huge crowd had gathered at the mobile shop in Sathankulam which had forced them to intervene. As per the footage, cops asked Jayaraj to come out of his shop and he was subsequently taken into the police van.

Reports, citing eye-witnesses, claimed that Bennicks - the son of Jayaraj - rushed to the police station after learning about his father's arrest.

Watch CCTV Footage

The Tuticorin Police, in their FIR against the deceased, had claimed that the father-son had opened their shops beyond permissible hours and a crowd of customers had gathered - in violation of social distancing norms.

Further, the FIR claimed that Jayaraj and Bennicks began arguing with the police in a heated manner which led to their arrest. The accused also claim that the injuries inflicted on the father-son was a result of them "rolling onto the ground" by themselves.

Notably, 59-year-old Jayaraj died on June 22 due to the injuries inflicted upon him, whereas, his 31-year-old son succumbed to death on the next day. The fatal injuries are being attributed to the torture perpetrated upon them by the police when they were placed in custody.

Action has been sought against accused sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh who were allegedly involved in the beatings, as well as Inspector Sridhar who is accused of playing an "active role". The bereaved family also sought penal proceedings against district magistrate P Saravanan who reportedly approved their custody despite being held on a trivial charge.

