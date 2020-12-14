New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO) has signed a pact with cGanga, a think-tank of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, for development of sludge management framework in India, the NMCG said on Monday.

In the 5th India Water Impact Summit held virtually, Ola Stedje, Research Scientist at NIBIO announced that his company has signed an MOU for development of sludge management framework in India with cGanga, the ministry said.

Highlighting peculiar problems in the water sector, U P Singh, Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry, said India does not have a shortage of water but needs to improve water management.

He also explained several initiatives in waste water management and the need to develop further business modules by cGanga and their Norwegian counterpart.

Participating in the session on sludge management, B Bala Bhaskar, Ambassador of India to Norway said, "We need to take advantage of best practises of Norway in India and see how they can be adapted to local needs."

Karina Asbjørnsen, Norwegian diplomat in India, shared that Norway intends to deepen relationship with India especially in prevention of climate change and conservation of the environment.

"Our mandate to work with India is loud and clear. We are looking forward to deeper engagement," she added.

Ole Henaes, Head of Innovation Norway, expressed keen interest in working in India and informed that they have opened a centre in Delhi.

Stating that agriculture is one of the main activities for which water is extracted from the rivers, Rajiv Rajan Mishra, Director General, NMCG said, “We are working with farmers to educate them about water use efficiency."

Mishra said in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, NMCG is also trying to promote organic farming, natural farming and zero budget farming.

