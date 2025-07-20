Kochi, Jul 20 (PTI) SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan on Sunday said he "was not against any particular community", but would always speak out to ensure social justice.

Speaking at a felicitation event held in his honour, Natesan said that the Muslim community, "despite internal differences", had managed to unite and consolidate itself into a strong vote bank.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Slams Western Media for Speculative Reporting on AI Boeing Crash Probe, Praises AAIB for Decoding Black Box Data.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary further said that he was not against any particular community, but would always speak out in the interests of social justice.

He said that both Muslim and Christian communities had progressed by coming together, and therefore, the "Ezhava community should learn from them."

Also Read | 'AdFalciVax': India Develops Indigenous Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine in Major Breakthrough Led by ICMR and DBT-NII.

His comments came a day after he claimed that the Muslim community would soon become the majority in Kerala.

Natesan also criticised the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF, for "calling itself secular while having no office bearers, MPs, or MLAs from other communities."

In contrast, he claimed, many Muslims were part of the SNDP.

Further, he claimed the Ezhava community did not have a single school in Malappuram district and drew flak for stating it publicly.

"I don't care if my effigy is burned—or if I am—I will not change my stance," he added.

Meanwhile, leaders from the CPI(M), Congress and BJP who attended the event praised Natesan's leadership.

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said Natesan was adept at "crisis management" and had consolidated the SNDP Yogam into a "strong organisation".

Congress MLA K Babu echoed the sentiment, saying Natesan faced several challenges, including being "hunted" by the media, but remained resolute and "strengthened the organisation".

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present, said that in an era dominated by "appeasement politics", Natesan had "consistently and courageously stood up for the rights of his community," adding that his contributions to Kerala's social and cultural landscape were "invaluable".

In April this year, Natesan had described Malappuram as a separate nation or an exclusive state of certain people, claiming that "people from backward communities lived in fear there."

The SNDP Yogam represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)