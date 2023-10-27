Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Gujarat High Court Registrar Moolchand Tyagi on Friday said he was not aware of the HC registry asking YouTube to remove the videos of Justice Biren Vaishnav apologising to his female colleague two days ago as claimed by a media report.

"I don't know", said Tyagi when he was asked if he was aware of any directive given by the registry to YouTube to remove the clip of Justice Vaishnav's apology.

Two days after a viral video showed him snapping at his colleague on the bench in an open court following a disagreement over a matter, Justice Vaishnaw began the court session on Wednesday by apologising to her over the episode.

The Gujarat High Court started live-streaming its proceedings in 2020.

Notably, Justice Vaishnav's apology to Justice Mauna Bhatt is still available on the High Court's official YouTube channel, while the video of the unpleasant exchange between the two judges on October 23 has already been removed from the court's YouTube page by the administration.

Though the High Court administration has removed the video of the spat from the archives of its official YouTube page, the clip is still being used by some online media platforms.

In the October 23 clip, Justice Vaishnav can be seen telling Bhatt "Then you differ…We have differed in one, we can differ in the other.” Justice Bhatt then said, “It is not a question about differing.” To this, Justice Vaishnav said, “Then do not murmur, you pass a separate order. We are not taking other matters.” He then rose and left the courtroom.

The court was closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

On October 25, Justice Vaishnav began the court session by apologising to Justice Bhatt over the episode.

“What happened on Monday shouldn't have happened. I was wrong. I am sorry for that, and we begin a new session,” Justice Vaishnav said as soon as the session began, in the presence of Justice Bhatt who is part of the division bench.

