Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing central investigative agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to target leaders of Opposition parties before polls, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has taken a dig at 'Bhua-Bhatija' (aunt-nephew) combine of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

"This is a false allegation motivated by politics. It is not new that the 'Bhua-Bhatija' is attacking the NIA. They have been attacking the ED and CBI for the last three years," Adhikari said while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Elaborating further, Adhikari said, "In 2021, when some leaders were arrested Mamata Banerjee herself protested at Nizam Palace. When Rajiv Kumar's house was raided she protested at Dharmatala. This is habitual. They are stopping the central agencies because they want to protect the corrupt. They are threatening the central agencies."

Defending the NIA, Adhikari said that an attack on the central probe agency implies an attack on the Constitution.

"NIA works to protect the country. Those forces who are anti-national whether it is PFI, Hizbul Mujahideen...The Parliament has given this responsibility to the NIA. Attacking NIA means attacking the Constitution and the higher judiciary," the senior BJP leader said.

The NIA said that it's team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with itss probe.

"The attack on NIA personnel should be transferred to the CBI. The culprits should be arrested," Adhikari further suggested.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of communal polarisation, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee does polarisation every year before Ram Navami. When it comes to Sanatanis, Mamata Banerjee sets fire. This is why Ram Bhakts faced oppression in Dalkhola, Shibpur, Howrah and Rishra last year..."

Asking the Election Commission to give permission to perform religous rituals, the BJP leader said, "This time the elections are on, the Model Code of Conduct is in place, CAPF is in the state, the Election Commission of India should give us permission to perform our religious rites peacefully."

Adhikari also asked the minority community not to fall into Mamata Banerjee's trap and stay in peace during the upcoming festivities in the state.

"I want to request the minorities to not fall for Mamata Banerjee's trap and let there be peace. There is Eid after some days, following that is Bengali New Year and then Ram Navami. We will celebrate together," the senior BJP leader said. (ANI)

