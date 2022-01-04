New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that he has not tried to usurp any powers and wanted to ensure that the Delhi government adheres to provisions of the National Food Security Act even if it comes out with a separate scheme for ration delivery to citizens.

The lieutenant governor's (L-G) counsel said keeping in mind the best interest of the national capital's citizens, the L-G pointed out that the Delhi government has not taken the Centre's approval for a proposal for home delivery of ration.

Also Read | COVID-19 In Delhi: AAP Government Directs Private Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For Coronavirus Patients Amid Rising Cases.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was informed that in one of the notings, the L-G had mentioned no approval of government of India has been placed on record and hence, it is again advised that the proposal of home delivery of ration be placed before the Centre for approval to ensure it is in conformity with the provisions of National Food Security Act (NFSA) .

The court was hearing a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the Delhi government's scheme for doorstep delivery of ration -- Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

Also Read | Telangana: Six Students Suspended From Government Medical College Suryapet for Ragging.

It has listed the matter for further arguments on Wednesday.

The counsel for the L-G pointed out there was a noting of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he said the instant matter before the L-G was not for approval of the scheme and that it has already attained finality.

"There was some misunderstanding… That is the arrogance. It is not the L-G, it is the other way round," he contended, adding that all the notings of the L-G were in conformity with the provisions of the NFSA.

"In best interest of citizens of Delhi, he has done this by pointing it out. He has not tried to subvert or usurp the powers or tried to restrict them to do something. All that he has done is this is the law of the land, please adhere to it and conform to it. If you want to have a separate scheme, it should be in conformity with NFSA,” he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said it was not that the ration shops need to be protected, it was the architecture of the NFSA which needs to be protected.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, argued that the scheme was being objected to through such writ petitions and contended that the scheme was not being approved by the central government as it was not suiting their interest.

"We are actually in a no man's land because nobody is ready to take the responsibility as it may not suit their political purposes. If it is not suitable to the central government, it will not approve it," he argued and said the Delhi government will file a short note on its submissions before the court.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said it had put on record the nepotistic practices and leakages in the system, and now the authorities have made an end-to-end computerised system.

It had defended its scheme in the high court saying it was a "complete misconception" that fair price shops cease to exist on implementation of the scheme.

The counsel had said states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka's Bengaluru have identical doorstep delivery schemes.

The Centre had earlier said the court should not allow any state to interfere with the structure of the NFSA and destroy its architecture, and that fair price shops are an integral part of the Act.

The Centre has been opposing the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying that the it cannot mitigate the architecture of the NFSA while implementing it.

The Supreme Court had on November 15, 2021 refused to entertain the Centre's plea against the Delhi High Court order directing the AAP government not to stop or curtail the supply of foodgrains or flour to fair price shops.

The Centre had earlier told the high court that according to the NFSA, it gives food grains to states which have to take it from the godown of the Food Corporation of India to deliver it to the doorsteps of fair price shops for distributing it to the beneficiaries.

It had said the Delhi government's home delivery of ration scheme is contrary to the NFSA, and other states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, have different schemes than that of the Delhi government.

Defending its Doorstep Delivery of Ration in the National Capital territory Scheme, the Delhi government had said the scheme is for the poor who are now being threatened by fair price shop owners to opt-out of the home delivery mode or they would not be given ration.

The high court had on September 27 last year directed the Delhi government to issue communications to all the fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps.

It had said only thereafter, the fair price shops dealers are not required to be supplied with the ration of public distribution system beneficiaries who have opted for doorstep delivery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)