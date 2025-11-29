Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka on Saturday took a dig at the power struggle within the Congress party between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ashoka said that the infighting has reached a point where no one knows who the actual Chief Minister is. Ashoka criticised the high command for failing to address the issue of the power-sharing agreement, with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reportedly unavailable.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders to Hold Meeting at Office of Mallikarjun Kharge on December 1.

"The fight between the two leaders has intensified as no one knows who the CM is. DK Shivakumar has said that Siddaramaiah is someone who breaks his word. As a result, officials are not working. In the government, everyone is discussing who the CM is instead of working. Nothing happens in breakfast meetings except fights. DK Shivakumar has directly spoken about the power-sharing agreement, but the weak high command is not responding. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have fled abroad," he said.

Ashoka also demanded that the upcoming Legislative Assembly session be held for 20 days instead of 8, with a focus on discussing North Karnataka's problems, and emphasised that the BJP and JDS are working together, united in their efforts to address issues like the MUDA scam, the Valmiki Corporation scam, and the stampede case.

Also Read | India Gate Protest Case: Accused Attended RSU Function at Hyderabad, Delhi Police Say, Opposing Bail Pleas.

"This time, the session should be conducted for 20 days instead of 8 days, and there should be more discussion on the problems of North Karnataka. In this session, there needs to be a discussion about North Karnataka. But they are only bringing bills related to Bengaluru. If so, there is no need to hold the session in North Karnataka. Attention must be paid to the problems of North Karnataka. We are demanding that the session be held for 20 days instead of 8. Last time, an opportunity was given to discuss North Karnataka in the previous two to three days. Later, CM Siddaramaiah had given some assurances. They have not been fulfilled even today," said the opposition leader.

Ashoka's comments were made at a press conference alongside Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, showcasing the BJP-JDS alliance's united stance.

"We in the BJP and JDS are working together. We have worked unitedly in several struggles, including the MUDA scam, the Valmiki Corporation scam, and the stampede case. Both parties have raised their voices in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Now, we have discussed which issues to raise in the Belagavi session. We have taken suggestions from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and state president BY Vijayendra," he said.

Ashoka criticised the government for prioritising Bengaluru-related bills and neglecting North Karnataka's issues. He highlighted concerns such as unpaid bills for the Tungabhadra reservoir gate repair, affecting farmers, and the government's failure to address sugarcane growers' problems.

"The Rs 12 crore bill for repairing the Tungabhadra reservoir gate has not been paid yet. As a result, the contractors have stopped work. A total of 32 gates need to be installed. Farmers are not getting water for the second crop. It has been demanded that Rs 25,000 per acre be paid as compensation. Looking at the current situation, it seems water won't be available even next year. This government has cheated the farmers of North Karnataka. Additionally, the problems of sugarcane growers have not been heard. Maize procurement centres have not been started. All these issues need to be discussed first. This will be discussed in both houses," he said.

Ashoka also raised concerns about BPL card cancellations, deteriorating law and order, and police involvement in robberies.

"BPL cards of the poor have been cancelled. Through this, the government thinks it can avoid guarantees. When the BJP was in power, approval was given for Bagar Hukum cultivation. After Congress came, this work has not happened. Law and order have deteriorated, and liquor manufacturing centres have started in jails. Terrorist prisoners have got mobiles. But the Home Minister is trying to trace those who leaked this video. Until now, thieves were robbing, but now the police themselves are resorting to robbery. In broad daylight, a Rs 7 crore robbery has happened in the capital," he said.

The opposition has announced plans to whip the government on these issues during the session.

"Discussions will be held on issues like the poor condition of government schools, teacher appointments, deaths due to potholes in Bengaluru, and more. Transfer rackets are happening in police stations. We will whip the government on this," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)