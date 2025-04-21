Pilibhit (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) The district administration here on Sunday issued a notice to the caretaker of a mosque allegedly constructed without an approved building map in a city colony, officials said.

The notice addressed to Shahid Malik, the caretaker of the mosque in KGN Colony under the jurisdiction of Nagar Kotwali police station, seeks a reply by May 1, City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar told reporters.

Also Read | JD Vance India Visit: Trade Pact, Global Issues Top Agenda as US Vice President Set To Kick Off 4-Day India Tour on April 21.

"The mosque was built without getting the construction map approved," the magistrate said.

Following the issuance of the notice, the mosque has been locked and prayers have been suspended, its administrators confirmed.

Also Read | Naib Subhedar Baldev Singh Martyred: Indian Army Soldier Dies at Siachen Glacier.

However, the magistrate said the administration is currently seeking a clarification and has not ordered the closure of the mosque.

According to local residents, the mosque has been in use for nearly eight years, with regular prayers being held five times a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)