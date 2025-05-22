Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will issue a notification for the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff by May 28 or 29 in compliance with a recent Supreme Court order, a senior SSC official said on Thursday.

The development comes amidst ongoing agitations by jobless teachers, many of whom are demanding permanent reinstatement and expressing their unwillingness to appear for a fresh round of recruitment.

The apex court on April 3 invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools in West Bengal, calling the entire selection process of the SSC in 2016 "vitiated and tainted".

Later, the top court directed the state government to initiate a fresh recruitment process by May 31 and complete it by December 31.

Additionally, the SSC and the state were instructed to file a compliance affidavit confirming the initiation of the process by the specified deadline.

"We have to issue the notification for starting a fresh recruitment test for teaching and non-teaching SSC candidates of the 2016 examination," a senior SSC official told PTI.

"All the 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the 2016 test will be eligible to apply. The draft is being prepared, and once issued, a copy will be submitted to the Hon'ble Supreme Court by May 28–29 as mandated," he said, adding that it has nothing to do with the agitation by a section of teachers, many of whom have already reported for duty at their respective workplaces after their names figured in the list to the District Education Inspector's (DI) office.

"They can move the SC for a review petition. We have also filed a review petition seeking clarifications on certain issues. Filing review petitions have nothing to do with the issuance of notification in compliance with the hon'ble SC order," he said.

A group of jobless teachers under the banner of Deserving Teachers Rights Forum staged a protest outside Education Minister Bratya Basu's residence, urging the state government to urgently resolve the crisis and consult them before taking further steps in the Supreme Court.

They were later dispersed by police.

One of the protesting teachers, Bithin Das, voiced frustration over being asked to reappear for the recruitment exam.

"We are not ready to sit for another round of recruitment after clearing the exam nine years ago. Can state officials be asked to retake civil service exams they cracked years back to join service? This is impractical," he said.

