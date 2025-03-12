Rourkela (Odisha), Mar 12 (PTI) A notorious criminal sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with police in Rourkela city on Wednesday, an officer said.

On getting specific information about the movement of two notorious criminals Beyas Lakhua and Amit Topno, a police led by inspector in-charge of Bisra police station tried to nab the duo early this morning, said Brijesh Kumar Rai, DIG (Western range).

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely To Approve Lowest DA Hike in 7 Years for Central Govt Employees, Pensioners; Check Details.

Seeing the police team reaching towards them, Beyas Lakhua opened fire on the police personnel. In retaliation, the police team also opened fire, in which Lakhua was injured, he said.

Several cases have been registered against the two criminals in Jharkhand and Odisha. While there are four cases against Bayesh, three cases are pending against Amit, the police said.

Also Read | Digital Arrest: Government's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Blocks 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts To Combat Cyber Scams in India.

However, more cases of the two are being verified from different police stations in Jharkhand and Odisha, they said.

"We have been tracking them with intelligence input from our own sources and Jharkhand. IIC of Bisra got the information late in the night that Bayesh and Amit were seen in a white Scorpio SUV," said Nitesh Wadhwani, SP Rourkela.

"Two police teams proceeded towards their location. Our team tried to stop them. Knowing that they cannot escape they started firing at us. A total of four rounds were fired by us and one of the bullets hit him," said Wadhwani.

The bullet had hit him just under the right knee and went out from the back. The injured criminal is under treatment in a hospital in Rourkela, he said.

Though Amit managed to escape from the spot taking the help of the darkness, the police nabbed him after an hour of search, the SP said.

Both Bayesh and Amit belong to Jharkhand.

The police have seized one country-made 9 mm pistol and magazine, 4 empty cases, two mobile phones and the SUV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)