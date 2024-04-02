New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday mocked the AAP for "celebrating" a regular bail to its leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case as a clean chit to him and asked if by this "logic" it has accepted that jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the "scam".

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said with the Supreme Court granting bail to Singh in the case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now has no right to claim that the action of central probe agencies against its leaders is "vendetta politics".

The Kejriwal-led AAP welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its Rajya Sabha MP in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, calling it a "big day for democracy in the country and a moment of hope".

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers. The money laundering case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"The AAP claims that it is a party of very educated people and intellectuals but it is unable to distinguish between a grant of routine bail and a complete clean chit. The Supreme Court has granted bail to Sanjay Singh because the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose it," Poonawalla said.

"From now onwards, the AAP has no right to claim that any probe agency, particularly the ED and the CBI, is indulging in any kind of vendetta politics. If it was so, Singh would not have got bail in the case," he said.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Singh, who has been in jail for six months. The ED said it has no objection if the AAP leader is given bail in the case.

The BJP leader accused AAP leaders of projecting the grant of "routine bail" to Singh as a clean chit from the apex court and asked if they have accepted by "their own logic" that Kejriwal was the "kingpin of the liquor policy scam" and his former deputy Manish Sisodia served as his "right hand in committing the scam" as both of them have not got bail from court so far.

The AAP is "celebrating" Singh's bail and projecting as if the apex court has given him a clean chit in the case, he said.

"If getting bail from court means getting exonerated from the case, does the AAP accept that its leaders who have not been getting any relief from the court are guilty of committing the liquor scam in Delhi?" Poonawalla asked.

