New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) To learn driving, one will now have the option to train under instructors at government-run automated test tracks in the national capital. The move, officials say, is also a step towards safety as people in the dearth of vacant spaces take to roads to learn driving.

There are 13 automated driving test tracks in Delhi, two of which -- Sarai Kale Khan and Loni -- have this facility at the moment, the officials said.

These automated driving test tracks are linked to 13 regional transport offices (RTOs).

The two automated driving test tracks which provide the facility to learn driving are run in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, they added.

There is also a Driver Training Institute at Burari run by Ashok Leyland which is mostly for heavy vehicles.

"The Transport Department has been asked to prepare a proposal to this effect. We plan to have driving instructors at the 11 automated driving test tracks for common people. One of the reasons behind this move is the fact that there are no vacant spaces in Delhi to learn driving. People learn to drive on roads itself," an official said.

The department plans to engage experienced trainers and have fixed timings in morning and evening for the learning facility, which can be availed of after payment of user charges, the official added.

"The facility will also help people get acquainted with automated driving test tracks. The percentage of failure in driving tests on these tracks is high. With people getting to learn driving on these tracks, we also aim to reduce the failure rate. The pass percentage on the manual version was 80 per cent while on the automated driving test tracks, it is 50 per cent," he stressed.

The driver training will be provided at test tracks in Burari, Dwarka Sec 22 , Hari Nagar Jharoda Kalan , Lado Sarai, Mayur Vihar, RajaGarden, Rohini Sec 28 , Vishwas Nagar, Wazirpur, Shakur Basti.

On average, 150-170 people take driving tests in a day at the city's automated centres, especially which operate only during the day.

However, at centres that provide both day and night facilities, the number of tests increases to 180-210 daily.

The automated test drive tracks would comprise sensors, CCTV cameras and special manoeuvring pathways to test the driving skills.

Delhi recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2022 among cities with a population of more than a million people, followed by Indore and Jabalpur, according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

