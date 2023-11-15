Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): As the state gears up for polling on November 17, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that Congress in 2018 made fake promises adding that now nobody will believe them.

"Congress made fake promises (in 2018) and some people believed it but now everybody knows Congress well. Nobody will believe them, the situation has changed," CM Chouhan said.

Further emphasizing guarantees for women, CM Chouhan also vowed to introduce the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana through which money will be transferred to the bank accounts of sisters, if returned to power in state.

He further outlined that after the government is formed, those left out will be added to the list of beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna Yojana through a portal.

"Has any government ever deposited money into your account before? There have been so many governments, but no government transferred money into your bank accounts. After the government is formed, those whose names were left will be added by opening the portal in the list of beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna Yojana. No sister will be left," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stopped the election campaign of CM Chauhan after Congress registered a complaint alleging that the BJP leader has violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, sources said on Wednesday.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

