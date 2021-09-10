Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Witnesses will now be able to get their statement recorded in the district courts through video conferencing , said an official statement, adding that the facility started in Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar districts on Friday.

Special Secretary (Home) V Sarvana said now a witness will need not to travel long distances to get his or her statement recorded.

He said in the first phase, a studio has been set up in each district courts for it.

The move will save government expenditure and the trial process will also speed up, the statement said.

