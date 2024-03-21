Kohima, Mar 21 (PTI) The Naga People's Front (NPF) on Thursday handed over the party ticket for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat to Kachui Timothy Zimik.

NPF president Apong Pongener officially handed over the ticket to Timothy in the presence Nagaland NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu and officials of the NPF Manipur unit at the Central Office here.

NPF, a regional political party with headquarters in Nagaland capital Kohima is not fielding a candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland as it is part of the all-party government here. The NPF has decided to support Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee and consensus candidate of People's Democratic Alliance, Dr Chumben Murry.

"This Party is not only a mere political party. It is a Naga People's movement and a party to sustain the very identity of Naga people in the northeast," he said.

Wishing Zimik success in the election, Pongener hoped that he would bring laurels to the party in particular and the Nagas in general to represent the Naga issues in the parliament.

In his acceptance speech, Zimik while asserting confidence of winning the polls said his entry into parliamentary election is with a mission to bring an end to the decades-old Naga Political issue by raising support in the Parliament, which has been the prime concern of the Nagas in general for decades.

Concerning Manipur, Zimik said he would take up issues for equality and justice for all and also find ways out to bring peace to the trouble-torn state.

