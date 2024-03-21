New Delhi, March 21: An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency's summons. ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence: Nearly a Dozen Officers of Enforcement Directorate Arrive at Delhi CM's House to Serve Him Summon in Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos)

#BREAKING ED reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence! Nearly 12 ED officers have arrived with a warrant, searching residence of Arvind Kejriwal This comes just hours after Delhi high court refused to grant Kejriwal interim relief from arrest in liquor policy… pic.twitter.com/6athBT7B3p — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 21, 2024

VIDEO | Visuals of ED officials at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve summons in the excise policy case. #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/M6V1aQvfTC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2024

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to grant interim protection to Chief Minister Kejriwal on his plea seeking "no coercive action" by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Last week, the ED issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

