Shillong, Sep 1 (PTI) The ruling National People's Party in Meghalaya on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Agitok Sangma on his 75th birth anniversary, remembering him as a leader "who provided a platform to the people of the northeast to raise their voice".

Various units of the party organised prayer sessions in his memory, with some members recalling the late leader's contributions in ensuring the welfare of indigenous people, minorities and the weaker sections of the society.

At Tura, NPP president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, along with sister and Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma, paid tribute to his father at his grave.

Later, the CM cut a cake at District Auditorium in Tura to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that ideals and legacy of PA Sangma will live on forever.

"Best remembered for his simplicity and humility, P A Sangma was a people's man, who gathered admiration of his colleagues and even those who did not agree with him," the NPP chief stated.

"Many will remember him as a leader who brought issues affecting the northeast and its people to the centre stage. NPP is a party built on his ideals," the CM added.

P A Sangma had served as the speaker of Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998 and as chief minister of Meghalaya from 1988 to 1990. He was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2017.

