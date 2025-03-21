Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): An FIR has been filed by an NRI against a Tibetan national at the Women Police Station in Dharamshala, with charges of criminal intimidation and rape, according to information provided by SP Kangra.

The victim, an NRI, is currently undergoing medical tests and will provide a judicial statement.

Speaking to ANI, Kangra SP, Shalini Agnihotri, said, "In the women PS of Dharamshala, an FIR was registered with the charges of criminal intimidation and rape. The victim is an NRI...her medical test and judicial statement are required, we are completing those requirements today."

She further added, "We have started interrogating the accused...we are exploring all the angles...accused is a Tibetian national, victim is NRI...we have initiated the verification process of their documents. We are in touch with the Tibetian office also..."

The accused, who is a Tibetan national, has been interrogated, and the police are looking into all possible angles of the case. Agnihotri also mentioned that the verification of the documents of both the victim and the accused is underway.

The police are in regular contact with the Tibetan office to assist in the investigation.

Further information is still awaited.

Recently, one person has been arrested for allegedly raping a British woman at a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, while his accomplice has been taken into custody on molestation charges, Delhi police said.

According to Delhi police, the woman had travelled from the UK to meet the accused, whom she had befriended through social media.

The incident came to light after the victim approached the police, who registered a case and arrested both suspects. Police said that the woman arrived in Delhi and booked a hotel room where she met the man. However, she soon felt that he was attempting to assault her, leading to an argument between them.

The accused then allegedly raped her. The woman managed to escape and reached the hotel's reception, but as she attempted to leave, another man allegedly molested her in the lift.

Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and have informed the British High Commission about the incident. (ANI)

