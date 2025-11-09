Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India] (ANI): Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work at the temple premises ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Ayodhya on November 25.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The Prime Minister is arriving on 25th November, with the main function set to take place in the temple premises. Senior officials have arrived for inspection, and other special arrangements are also being made. The temple construction is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Flag hoisting is a significant event and holds great importance. The flag will be saffron in colour, bearing the symbol of the Sun..."

Earlier, Mishra told ANI that a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event and they will represent various sections.

"Now that the construction of the temple is complete, 'Ram Parivar' is 'virajman' on the first floor of the temple. An arti of the 'Ram Parivar' will be performed on that day when the PM will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the Ram temple. The Nyas is organising this programme, with Champat Rai as the incharge. A list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for this programme," Nripendra Mishra told ANI.

"The ceremony of hoisting the 'pataka' over the 'shikar' of the Ram temple is a kind of a religious announcement to the devotees of Lord Ram that the temple in all its description, including the outer security wall -'parkota' is complete in all respects. It calls every devotee to visit the temple and offer prayers," he added.

The construction includes the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple. (ANI)

