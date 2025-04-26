Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions and security concerns over the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lashed out at those making "anti-national" posts on social media while apprising of the arrest of a young man from Hajo town in the Kamrup district of the state.

He said that the government was monitoring the posts on social media websites and intends to take action against "anti-national" posts. Sarma warned that those posting content supporting Pakistan "directly or indirectly" would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

"A youth has also been arrested from Hajo this morning. We are investigating the posts, and we will take action against those posts which are anti-national. Whoever supports Pakistan directly or indirectly, we will apply NSA against them. We will take strict action," Sarma told reporters here.

His remarks come after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto at party headquarters in Guwahati for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state, which are scheduled to be held in two phases, May 2 and May 7, respectively.

The counting of the votes will be carried out on May 11.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia was also present at the release of the party manifesto.

The country remains in mourning over the shocking death of 26 people in the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, which also left many injured.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (ANI)

