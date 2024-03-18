New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised on the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security and collaborative approach towards nation building process, as he also interacted with the Indian officers and delegates from over 20 countries at an event here, officials said.

The NSA delivered a keynote address to the delegates of the maiden International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN STEP) at the National Defence College in New Delhi, the principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

The spokesperson also shared some photographs of the NSA's interaction with the delegates on the NDC's premises.

"Shri Ajit Doval underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security and collaborative approach towards Nation building process and interacted with the IN STEP delegates," he wrote in another post on X.

"The Programme IN STEP from 18 - 30 Mar 2024 has been explicitly curated as a two week strategic engagement at National Defence College, New Delhi which is being attended by 29 International delegates from 21 countries and 08 Indian officers," the principal spokesperson of the ministry wrote in another post.

The National Defence College (NDC) is India's apex institution of learning for study and practice of National Security and Strategy.

Established in 1960, it has over the years earned a reputation for excellence and gained world renown. It is dedicated to the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces and civilian government services of India and those from foreign countries for higher leadership positions and responsibilities, according to the website of the NDC.

The NDC is housed in Bungalow No. 6, at Tees January Marg in New Delhi.

