Indore, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against two accused arrested in a case of alleged cow slaughter here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The district administration has ordered that the duo be lodged in Bhopal's Central Jail after the stringent law was slapped against them, they said.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said the district administration has invoked the NSA against the two, aged 30 and 21 and accused of slaughtering a cow and transporting its meat.

He said both the accused were intercepted while allegedly carrying cattle meat on a motorcycle on June 19 in the Kishanganj area, about 30km from the district headquarters.

According to the police officer, the seized meat was examined by a veterinary expert, who confirmed it to be beef.

One of them was arrested, while the other fled the spot and was nabbed on Monday, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Western Region) Maheshchandra Jain had submitted a report to the district administration, recommending the imposition of the NSA against both the accused.

An FIR has already been filed against them under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, 2004 and the Arms Act, the police said.

