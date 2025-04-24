New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and the bourse pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives," Chauhan, who is MD and CEO of NSE, said on X.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time," he added.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Busy Day at Attari Border As Indians, Pakistanis Return Home (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)