Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) An NSG commando was allegedly assaulted by four men over a minor scuffle here, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been lodged at the Kherki Daula police station, they said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

According to complainant Chunnu Ansari, a native of Uttar Pradesh and posted at the National Security Guard (NSG) centre in Manesar, he had gone to a popular fast food outlet in sector 80 to get some food packed on Monday evening.

As he came out of the outlet at around 6 pm, there was a car blocking the road with four men inside it, Ansari said in his complaint.

The occupants of the car were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he said.

As Ansari asked the men to move their car, they verbally abused him and then beat him up, the complainant alleged.

The four men even threatened to kill the NSG commando before fleeing the spot, according to the complaint, who said he got to know that the name of one of the accused was Lakshya Kataria.

The FIR against the four accused were lodged under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We arrested the main accused, Lakshya Kataria, who was let off on bail after he joined the probe. We are verifying the role of the other accused," Kherki Daula Station House Officer (SHO) Rajender Singh said.

