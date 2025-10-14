By Rajnish Singh

Manesar (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): The National Security Guard (NSG), India's premier anti-terror force, is set to establish its seventh operational hub in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya soon-- expanding its nationwide presence to deal with any terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement during the 41st Raising Day celebrations of the NSG in Haryana's Manesar.

Highlighting the Central government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah said, "Six NSG hubs have already been established in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, the Jammu Task Force, and now, Ayodhya."

The new Ayodhya hub will ensure that NSG commandos are deployed round the clock, 24 hours a day, every day of the year, the Home Minister pointed out, mentioning "a special zone around this centre will be designated for NSG operations, allowing the elite Special Composite Group to swiftly respond to any sudden terrorist threats or attacks in the region."

During the event, the Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC), saying this eight-acre facility, costing Rs 141 crore, is poised to become a state-of-the-art training ground "not only for NSG commandos but also for all anti-terrorism squads from police forces across India."

"The SOTC aims to equip security personnel nationwide with advanced technology and skills necessary to counter terrorism effectively," Shah said.

The NSG's expanding footprint, with the new Ayodhya hub and advanced training facilities, underscores India's continued efforts to stay ahead in the fight against terrorism, ensuring national security for its citizens.

The Home Minister also emphasised the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism adopted since 2019.

He detailed significant legislative and operational steps taken by the government, including amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, activation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate terror funding, banning of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and strengthening the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) for intelligence sharing.

Shah highlighted that terrorism has been clearly defined in three new criminal laws, closing legal loopholes.

So far, Shah said, the government has declared more than 57 individuals and numerous organisations as terrorist entities and banned their activities.

From the abrogation of Article 370 to high-profile operations like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, the Home Minister said, the government has targeted terrorist networks decisively.

Since its inception in 1984, Shah noted, the NSG has played a crucial role in safeguarding India during critical events such as Operation Ashwamedh, Operation Sarvashakti, Operation Dhangu, the Akshardham attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. (ANI)

