New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, has issued a notification regarding the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025, under G.S.R. 763(E) dated October 17. This notification further amends the Notaries Rules of 1956, pursuant to the authority granted by Section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952 (53 of 1952).

The amendment increases the maximum number of Notaries that may be appointed by the state Governments of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Nagaland, according to a release.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952 (53 of 1952), the Central government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Notaries Rules, 1956, namely: These rules may be called the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025," as per the statement.

"They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette," it added.

In the Schedule to the Notaries Rules, 1956, against serial number 4 relating to Gujarat, in column (3), for the figures "2900", the figures "6000" shall be substituted; against serial number 7 relating to Tamil Nadu, in column (3), for the figures "2500", the figures "3500" shall be substituted; against serial number 12 relating to Rajasthan, in column (3), for the figures "2000", the figures "3000" shall be substituted; and against serial number 16 relating to Nagaland, in column (3), for the figures "200", the figures "400" shall be substituted.

This step has been taken in response to requests received from the respective State Governments, recognising the growth in population, number of districts/tehsils/talukas, and the corresponding demand for Notary services. (ANI)

