Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the nursing and paramedicine fields are currently full of employment opportunities, just like the IT industry was regarded as the prime sector for a career in the 1990s, the government informed in a release.

Launching 'Mission Niramayah' for the comprehensive reform of the Nursing and Paramedical Sector on SGPGI premises in Lucknow on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "This is a field which is always in demand right from one's birth till death. Not only this, this sector is a great example of security, respect and self-reliance of women."

As per the release, Mission Niramayah aims towards increasing the number of seats and institutes, improving the institutions, providing supportive supervision, bringing reforms in examinations, providing better job opportunities after training and enhance the digital platform.

"For the progress of any civilised society, a strong health and education system is a must. However, these areas were ignored for a very long time. No attempts were made to advance a field like nursing, without which better medicine is not possible," Yogi said.

"But now under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is starting 'Mission Niramayah' for multidimensional reforms in this most important area," Yogi added.

He said that while this mission would contribute to the growth of institutions and increase seats in the state, necessary efforts would be made for the employment of youth by improving the quality of training provided in institutions.

Congratulating the Department of Medical Education on 'Mission Niramayah', the CM stated, "Our goal for the mission's initial phase is to have enough nurses and paramedics to meet national standards, and that for the second phase is to meet the standard of the World Health Organization."

The release also stated that on the occasion, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between 5 training institutes and 5 reputed hospitals for the employment of youth.

Emphasising the need to improve the quality of institutions, the Chief Minister said that of the 1.02 lakh applications received for 4700 nursing staff positions, only 3% of candidates were successful.

"The nation (India), which was once a global leader, was compelled to imitate other nations since there was no attempt to reform the sector. However, a programme to improve the state's health and medical education system was started in 2017 under the Prime Minister's supervision and this Mission Niramayah is a part of that chain", Yogi said as per the release.

Stating that many of the state's institutes are doing good work, Yogi said, "Twelve of these institutes have been chosen to serve as mentors. These institutions will instruct other nursing schools on how to improve. Additionally, an agreement for grading institutions has been signed with the Quality Control of India."

"Every institution will undergo quality certification. Uttar Pradesh will offer the top nursing and paramedical training programmes," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the examination control room and said that the process of recognition of new institutes has been simplified and every institute which meets the standard will be recognised through a simple process, the release further stated.

As per the release, the institutes that have been selected as mentors under the scheme are Rohilkhand College of Nursing in Bareilly, UPUMS, Faculty of Nursing in Saifai, Etawah, Sharda School of Nursing Science, GB Nagar, College of Nursing, GSVM in Kanpur, Baba Institute of Paramedical Science and Nursing in Lucknow, Faculty of Nursing, Subharti University in Meerut, LLRM in Meerut, Hillary Clinton Nursing School in Saharanpur, Guru Gorakshanath Institute of Nursing in Gorakhpur, SDPM College of Nursing in Gonda, IIMT in Meerut and Nightingale Institute of Nursing in Noida. (ANI)

