Etawah, November 27: A 22-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Shilpi, a 22-year-old student of BSC Nursing, a resident of Adda Jalim, Civil Line Police Station area of Etawah district, ended her life by hanging herself in her house.

The police, who reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and started investigating the matter. The police said that her brother Shivraj Singh informed them about the incident.

"A student hanged herself in the Civil Lines area. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The complaint letter also mentioned that she was a nursing student and was worried about her job. The post-mortem of the dead body is being done and the entire matter is being investigated," said City Superintendent of Police (SP) Kapil Dev Singh. There was chaos among the family members after they found her hanging in her room.

"We found her hanging in her room. There was no reason for her step. Nothing had happened at home, she was only worried about her job," said Rambahadur Singh, uncle of the student. Further investigation is underway.

