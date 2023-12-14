Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Saudi Arabia held a roadshow here to promote its integrated Nusuk platform and address various challenges of representatives of Umrah partners and travel agents.

The first roadshow here, chaired by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfig Al-Rabiah, focused on engaging with officials to address various challenges and called for increased levels of collaboration with leading travel and Umrah companies in India and Saudi.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

Additionally, the roadshow explored attractive trade opportunities and offered incentives to the private sector to provide a seamless Umrah experience for pilgrims, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The roadshow exhibition featured a variety of booths from Saudi service providers, which included accommodation and transportation companies, tour operators, and other pertinent entities.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai To Hold First Cabinet Meeting Today, Discuss Poll Promises.

Attracting over 1,000 private sector representatives from India and Saudi Arabia, the event served to acquaint Indian partners with Nusuk's services.

These range from offering valuable information and insights to streamlining the process of obtaining visitor visas, and securing accommodations and flights. Moreover, this comprehensive approach was designed to facilitate increased visits to Makkah, Madinah, and various other iconic destinations in Saudi, to enhance the overall experience for travellers to the Kingdom.

The Nusuk roadshow exhibition provided an interactive platform that showcased Saudi's year-round destinations and diversified luxury travel market to key Indian consumers and trade entities.

Additionally, the exhibitors invited participants to enjoy Saudi's ancient heritage and Arabian culture and called on the trade to invest in Saudi's thriving tourism sector.

These calls are in line with Nusukâs long-term strategy of strategy of encouraging visitors to experience the wonders of Saudi, far beyond their Umrah experience.

Fahd Hamidaddin, Managing Director of Nusuk and CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority stated, "India is one of the most important markets in the world, and holds a significant presence of nearly 200 million Muslims.

"India is also a long-term partner of Saudi and is expected to become Saudi's largest tourism source market, with over 7.5 million Indian visitors expected to visit our country by 2030. We remain committed to enabling trade to easily package and promote Saudi products to visitors, which will help us increase the distribution of Saudi's diversified travel offerings."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)