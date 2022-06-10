Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) Members of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will get reservation in local body polls in Maharashtra as the empirical data needed for such quota will be submitted in time in the Supreme Court, state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said here on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Education Department Relieved As Suspended Students Shun Hijab To Attend Classes.

He also slammed the comments made against Prophet Mohammad allegedly by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma but asked people to be patient and not be provoked over the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)