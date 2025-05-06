Balasore (Odisha) May 6 (PTI) At least 20 passengers were injured, including four seriously, when the bus they were travelling in fell into a roadside ditch near Balasore town in Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

The Balasore-bound bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was coming from Bhograi, a revenue official who reached the spot said.

The bus, after hitting a tractor near Nuniajori Bridge on the outskirts of Balasore town, rolled down the main road and fell into the water-filled ditch, resulting in injuries to 20 people, police said.

Locals reached the spot and started rescuing the trapped people. Fire brigade officials were also rescuing the passengers and were trying to lift the bus out of the ditch.

Police said after the rescue operation concludes, a detailed investigation will be launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

