Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) At least three persons, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Odisha's Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, officials said.

While a mother and her five-year-old daughter died in Kandhamal district due to a wall collapse following heavy rain, another person was swept away in a swollen canal while crossing it in Malkangiri district, they said.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Issues SOP for E-Commerce Exports of Jewellery Through Courier.

Both the districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday due to a low-pressure area over coastal Odisha, the officials said.

Chakapada in Kandhamal district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 14 cm, the met office said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Makes Necessary Info on QR Code Compulsory on Packaging of Electronic Goods From July 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)