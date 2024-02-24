Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian visited Bhadrak district on Saturday. Kartik Pandian travelled by road for about 50 km, including on bike, all along the Baitarani left embankment.

He reviewed the progress of the Baitarani Left Embankment Strengthening and Road Development Project at a total cost of Rs. 150.24 crore. This was a project that has been taken up based on feedback from people during the last visit to Dhamnagar in December 2023.

"The embankment strengthening project will reduce the impact of floods in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Chandbali area during flood situations in river Baitarani. The Pucca Road from Biridi to Tintar Ghat over the river embankment will reduce the travel time by 2 hours between Biridi to Tintar Ghat, provide faster access to Jajpur Medical College and also to NH 16. The project would benefit approximately 1,20,00 people in Bhadrak," the Chief Minister's office said.

He also reviewed the progress of Akhuapada and Kochila Instream Storage structures over the river Baitarani at a total cost of Rs. 681 crore. Both projects would provide irrigation facilities to an ayacut area of 81,200 acres. Water would also be available in the Rabi season for cultivation. It would also help in the development of the fishery sector in the area.

The above projects have been sanctioned and taken up based on people's grievances and demands to Pandian during his visit to Bhadrak in last June.

All along the route, large number of people gathered and welcomed Kartik Pandian. They appreciated the pro-people approach, and travelling a long distance by bike, and checking the ground situation personally.

He participated in public meetings at Akhuapada Field and IGM College Field in Dhamnagar.

During his interaction with the public, he informed them about the major decisions taken by Chief Minister, like the increase in social security pensions across all categories by Rs. 500 each, which would benefit around 58 lakh beneficiaries.

He also informed that financial assistance under the MAMATA Yojana has been increased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. This will further benefit women and infants towards improved nutrition and better health outcomes.

For the benefit of undergraduate and postgraduate students studying in state universities, government and non-government aided colleges, including Sanskrit colleges, and unaided colleges under the Higer Education Department, he informed of the novel initiative of the Chief Minister in providing Nua-O Scholarships, under which male students will get Rs 9,000, while female students will get Rs 10,000 per annum. Students belonging to eligible SC/ST and Nirman Shramik Families will get Rs 10,000 (male) and Rs 11,000 (female) per annum. The scholarships for the current academic year will be deposited in the bank accounts of the eligible students from Feb 26th onwards.

He informed about the rolling out of bus service under the LaCCMI Scheme in every Gram Panchayat of Bhadrak district, in which the bus fare for female passengers and students will be Rs 5 only.

Pandian, during his interaction with the public received the grievances on various issues and assured them of an early resolution. (ANI)

