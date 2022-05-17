Phulbani/Bhawanipatna, May 17 (PTI) Six people, including a child, died and at least 11 others were injured in two separate accidents in Odisha on Tuesday, police said.

The four-year-old kid and a youth died on the spot when their motorbike had a head-on collision with a truck in Phiringia police station area in Kandhamal district in the afternoon, a police officer said.

A woman who was injured has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, inspector P Shyamsundar Rao said.

Irate villagers blockaded the state highway for four hours, demanding adequate ex gratia to the family of the deceased. The truck fled the spot after the incident, the police officer said.

At Singari Ghati in Kalahandi district, four people died and 10 others were injured when a pickup van skidded and fell by the roadside, police said.

Five of the critically injured were admitted to the hospital, they said.

