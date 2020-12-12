Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], December 12 (ANI): An artist has carved a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a tree in Similipal National Park, Mayurbhanj here requesting him to take a note of the illegal felling of trees in the forest.

Speaking to ANI, Samarendra Behera, the artist said, "Through this portrait, I want to send a request to Modiji to take note of illegal felling of trees in this forest. I am a small artist from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. I know that I cannot meet my honourable Prime Minister personally."

He also said that he would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking steps towards the health and development works for the country. "That is the reason I have drawn a portrait of him on a tree inside the jungle to thank him as well as trying to send a message to everyone to save our environment," he added.

Behera has carved and drawn various paintings on trees inside the jungle and outside as well. He is always trying to convey a message to society through his paintings, to keep the environment safe and clean.

Now he is famous as an "Artist of Environment", across Odisha. (ANI)

