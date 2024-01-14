Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated the Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore passenger railway line. He also flagged off a newly introduced MEMU train service.

According to an official statement, three pairs of MEMU trains will run over this route daily. The regular run of the MEMU trains will commence on Sunday and all MEMU trains will stop at Sutei Badagan station en route.

The Railway Minister congratulated the local people of Gopinathpur Nilgiri for getting the first-ever passenger train connectivity up to Balasore. He said that to extend the railway network in Odisha, Indian Railways has fulfilled the commitment of a new station building, a new passenger line, and a new MEMU service for the area.

MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and MLA Sukanta Kumar Naya were present at the occasion.

Later, at a function, Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for Subway at Betnoti station. The subway will be constructed as part of providing more passenger amenities. It will ensure smooth entry and exit of passengers and free movement of local people, as per the statement.

The official press release further stated that he also inaugurated the new PRS counter at Betnoti Station, "which will provide a convenient and time-saving ticket booking facility for residents".

Anil Kumar Mishra, General Manager, South Eastern Railway, welcomed the Railway Minister and other guests at both the functions held at Gopinathpur Nilgiri and Betnoti. KR Chaudhary, Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur and other principal officers of South Eastern Railway were also present. (ANI)

