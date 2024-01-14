Narharpur, January 14: A 35-year-old woman autopsy assistant, who has conducted more than 700 postmortems, received an invitation from the Ram Mandir Trust for the Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. Speaking to ANI, Santoshi Durga shared that she had served as a sanitation worker for the Jeevan Deep Committee at Narharpur Primary Health for nearly 18 years. Throughout this time, she conducted over 700 postmortems and received recognition from various societies for her contributions.

Stunned by the invitation, Santoshi said, "Even in my whole life, I never thought that I would be called from Ayodhya, but Lord Ram has called me by sending an invitation letter." She revealed that when she received the letter, she was astonished, and tears of joy came out of her eyes. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Ram Ki Paidi Provided Grand Look Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony in Ayodhya

Santoshi Durga conveyed her thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the invitation letter. She mentioned that she plans to depart from Narharpur on January 18, attend the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya, and pray for the happiness, peace, and progress of the people of Narharpur. Narharpur BMO Prashant Kumar Singh also congratulated Santoshi and said that it is a matter of pride for us that she has received the invitation letter from Ayodhya.

Civilian award recipients, retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court, and family members of Kar Sevaks--who died during the Ram Temple movement--are among the invitees for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The lawyers who represented Ram Lalla during the gruelling legal battle are also extended invitations to the grand event on January 22, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sources said. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Kar Sevaks Who Laid Down Lives During Ram Temple Movement Brought Alive on Canvas in Ayodhya’s Karsevakpuram

According to sources, the attendees at the event will include family members of deceased Kar Sevaks, relatives of leaders involved in the Ram Temple movement, a contingent of lawyers, Hindu saints, influential figures from the saint community in Nepal, individuals from Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, representatives from tribal societies, notable personalities from the fields of newspapers and television channels, recipients of prestigious awards such as Nobel Prize, Bharat Ratna, Paramveer Chakra, and Padma Awards, up to three retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court, retired heads of the army's tri-services, former ambassadors, administrative officers, intellectuals, athletes, leaders of major political parties, and entrepreneurs.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

