Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) With Odisha experiencing heat spells and the annual board examinations ahead, the state government on Monday asked the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) not to go for load shedding, particularly during day time.

The direction was issued by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra who reviewed the power situation in the state as complaints of unannounced power cuts poured in from across Odisha.

“Ensure power supply to all areas of the state - both rural and urban. As there was rising heat and examination of the students would commence shortly, the DISCOMs should ensure power supply to domestic users and commercial establishments on priority basis,” Mohapatra said after the review meeting.

Apart from the energy department principal secretary NB Dhal, senior officials of power producing companies and DISCOMs participated in deliberations.

Mohapatra also directed the DISCOMs to make optimal use of hydropower generation and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited was requested to ensure coal supply to all thermal power producing units in the state.

Railway authorities would be requested to increase rake availability for transportation of coal to thermal power stations, he said.

The state experienced a power crisis due to unprecedented demand for electricity in the wake of the heat spell and also the breakdown of one unit of NTPC which used to generate 800 MW.

With the sudden outage of one 800 MW capacity unit (Odisha's share is 400 MW) of NTPC's Darlipali power station and non-availability of adequate power in the exchange, limited load regulation has become unavoidable. Efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to the consumers, the Energy Department said in a tweet.

Dhal informed the meeting that peak power demand in the state has gone up by almost 10 per cent due to the hot weather conditions.

Odisha's peak hour power demand from 7 PM to 11 PM these days has been estimated at 5,200 MW to 5,400 MW while the state generates 4,800 MW from different sources like hydro, thermal, independent power producers, central sector, power banking and renewable energy.

The energy department clarified that the present deficit is a temporary situation and it will be over once NTPC's unit is repaired by the first week of May.

