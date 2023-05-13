Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 12 (ANI): Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two cabinet ministers resigned from their respective posts citing personal reasons on Friday, said official sources.

According to the sources, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh sent his resignation to Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Spendings: 164 MLAs in State Spent Funds on Public Meetings, Rallies During Assembly Polls, Says Report.

Soon after Speaker sent his resignation, two Cabinet Ministers namely Samir Ranjan Sash and Srikant Sahu also resigned, as per official sources.

Samir Ranjan Sash was the Minister of State in the Ministry of School and Mass Education while Srikant Sahu handled the Ministry of Labour in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Ram Navami Violence Case: Accused Jameel Merchant Approaches Bombay High Court Seeking Quashing of FIR.

The sources added that the resigned leaders will be given organizational responsibility in Biju Janta Dal ahead of General Election next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)