Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) A day after Odisha Police announced that it has not found any clue of ragging in the suicide case of a girl student of BJB Autonomous College here, an organisation on Wednesday called for Odisha bandh on July 19 demanding justice for the victim.

The mother of the deceased supported the bandh call by Naba Nirman Chhatra Sangathan, the student wing of the Naba Nirman Krushak Sanghathan, a farmers' body.

The 19-year-old student, who was found hanging in her hostel room on July 2, said in a suicide note that she was unable to cope with the ragging and mental harassment by three senior students. The Plus-III first-year student, however, did not mention any name. Urging people to make the Odisha bandh successful, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan convenor Akshaya Kumar said the organisation members will stage a dharna in front of the Directorate of Police's office on July 17 demanding action against those responsible for the girl's suicide. Her mother was staging agitation in the state capital, first in front of the college gate and later at lower PMG square demanding transfer of the case to the CBI. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said on Tuesday that the police have questioned as many as 198 people including students, hostel inmates, staff and faculty members while probing into the suicide case but found no indication of ragging.

