Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Odisha state government on Sunday said that banks in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area will operate from 8 am to 2 pm, with customer service hours from 8 am to 1 pm till July 31.

"The National Executive Committee has issued revised guidelines vide Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to extend lockdown in containment zones up to July 31 and reopen more activities in a calibrated manner outside containment zones. On the further assessment of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, and to contain and prevent its further spread, the state government has imposed lockdown in the entire jurisdictions of Khurda, Ganjam, Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation wef July 17 until July 31 midnight," read the order.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The order further added, "The state government has directed that all banks in the area under lockdown would not operate with not more than 25 per cent of their manpower for essential banking transactions during the said lockdown period."

It further stated that "It is felt necessary to reschedule the working hours of all banks in the area under lockdown to morning hours" and allow operation with up to 50 per cent manpower to avoid the rush.

Also Read | New Realme 6 Variant With 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage Launched in India at Rs 15,999.

"All banks operating in the jurisdictions of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Sundergarh district) shall function from 8 am to 2 pm, with customer service hours from 8 am to 1 pm with effect from July 20 till July 31," the order read further.

"The banks will operate with not more than 50 per cent of their manpower, strictly following the norms of physical distancing," it stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)