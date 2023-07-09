Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) An Odisha-based private news channel on Sunday launched its virtual news anchor created by using artificial intelligence (AI).

An artificial woman clad in Odisha's handloom saree will present news both in Odia and English for OTV Network's television and digital platforms, a company release said.

OTV is gifting Odia television journalism its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor, Lisa, it said.

Though Lisa can speak in many languages, for the time being, she will only present news in Odia and English for the network's television and digital platforms.

"Efforts are underway to make Lisa more proficient in Odia in the coming days. You can find and follow Lisa on all the prominent social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, among others," the release added.

