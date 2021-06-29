Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) The Odisha unit of the BJP Tuesday announced a series of agitations beginning from July 1 against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement by the BJD government.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty told reporters that the party will launch a two-day agitation from July 1 to protest gross irregularities in the lifting of paddy from mandis across the state.

Protest demonstrations will also be held against irregularities in the allotment of pucca houses to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

The agitation against the PMAY irregularities will be held from July 7-9, Mohanty said.

Demanding procurement of unsold paddy from all registered farmers at the MSP fixed by the Central government, the party has decided to stage protests in front of all mandis and CSOs (Civil Supplies Office), he said.

"The state government had assured farmers to procure their unsold paddy from June 30. Even though just one day is left, it seems the government has not initiated the procurement," the BJP leader said.

Pointing out that paddy bags have piled up at mandis under the open sky, the BJP president said most of the grains have sprouted due to monsoon rain. Farmers are spending sleepless nights at the procurement centres, he said.

The ruling BJD, however, said that the BJP has lost its popularity among the farmers after enacting faulty farm laws, and therefore the saffron camp is launching the agitation "to save its face".

"But the cultivators of Odisha are familiar with the BJP stand on the farmers issue," said BJD leader and minister Sushant Singh.

The Central government has started the process to abolish the mandi system, he said and alleged that the BJP is trying to hand over the procurement system to corporate houses.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters protested in Koraput district protesting that the government is not lifting paddy from mandis.

The party supporters staged road blockades at Boriguma, Koraput, and Semiliguda on NH 26.

