Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 18 (PTI) A six-year-old boy died after he was allegedly administered injections by a medicine shop owner in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in Mugupada village under the Dasarathpur Police Station limits after the minor, who was suffering from diarrhoea, was administered the injections in the chemist shop, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Omm, the son of one Surendra Mallick of Mugupada, he said.

The medicine shop owner allegedly administered two injections to the boy without any doctor's prescription, after which the minor became unconscious, the family members claimed.

He was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jajpur Town where doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint at Dashrathpur police station on Monday night, alleging that the medicine shop owner was responsible for the death.

“Our son was suffering from diarrhoea and we took him to the medicine shop. The chemist administered two injections after which my child died," said Kunalata, mother of the deceased.

The medicine shop owner was stated to be absconding, the police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and started an investigation into the death.

