Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mochan Charan Majhi on Friday said that amid the India-Pakistan military conflict, his government has made arrangements to bring back students studying in institutions from northern and western India.

A round-the-clock help desk has been set up at the Office of the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students, he said.

The state government has arranged for a special train to take the students from Delhi, according to an official.

"Some Odia students studying in Jammu were relocated to Delhi as a precautionary measure," Majhi told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said that a number of students studying in Central Sanskrit University in Jammu were worried after Thursday night's drone attack launched by Pakistan.

India on Thursday night thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur,

Many of those students have come to Delhi with the help of the state government after they were asked by the varsity authorities to vacate the campus in view of the situation.

The state government has arranged a special train to shift the students from Delhi to Odisha, an official said.

Odia students studying in northern and western India may contact the helpline number in Delhi to avail the opportunity, the official said.

Five senior officers have been assigned to oversee the operation.

A student from Odisha's Sambalpur, Jitendra Prasad, said that all Odia students have come to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir.

