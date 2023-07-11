Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme under which measures will be taken to augment rural infrastructure, leading to accelerated growth as well as to promote, preserve and protect the Jagannath culture and tradition of the state, an official release stated.

Under the scheme, 4,000 crore will be allocated from the state budget for the effective implementation of the scheme, the release informed further, adding that it is among several proposals that got the Cabinet nod on Monday.

After the Cabinet's decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "This scheme has the vision of a New Odisha, Aspirational Odisha, Modern Odisha, while retaining the essence, the soul and the spirit of Odisha."

According to state government sources, the Budget this year proposed to set aside Rs 4,000 crore under the scheme this fiscal.

"Odisha has always been rooted in its culture, tradition and history. Odisha is the land that gave Jagannath culture to the world. A culture that is based on universal love, service and equality. It is based on inclusiveness and embraces everyone, irrespective of caste and community," said the CM.

"In a historic move to preserve our Jagannath culture - protect our local places of worship, sites of historical significance and to provide amenities for our pilgrims and visitors -- every Gram Panchayat can take up work up to Rs 10 lakh. It is important for our future generations that they be preserved and protected. And who better to do this important work than our Panchayati Raj Institutions through Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha," the CM added.

"Our villages need internet connectivity, playgrounds, science parks for the youth. They need training facilities, work hubs and skill centres for rural entrepreneurs, especially women. We need to Bridge the gap in education infrastructure, provide banking facilities, build digital infrastructure and take up other modernisation works. This scheme will support panchayats to take up these works," Patnaik added.

All original works -- from village temple restoration to building futuristic digital infrastructure -- can be taken up under 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha'.

"It will herald a new Odisha -- modern, dynamic and responsive -- for our youth, our women and children, entrepreneurs, farmers and tribals. This scheme will usher in Odisha with secure roots and powerful wings," the official statement added. (ANI)

