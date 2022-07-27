Bhubaneswar, July 27: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination on Wednesday with the pass percentage in the science stream 94.12 per cent and 89.2 per cent in commerce. Odisha School Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination.

The pass percentage for science was 94.12 per cent out of the 76,604 students who appeared for the AHSE. Of the 23,726 commerce students, 89.2 per cent cleared the exam, Dash said in a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the students who have passed the examinations. "All the best for your future endeavours," Patnaik tweeted. In 2021, the percentage of pass in the science stream was 95.15 per cent, while it was 94.96 per cent in commerce students.

The pass percentage of boys and girls in the 2022 AHSE was 93.8 and 94.52 per cent respectively in the science stream, while it was 88.32 and 90.71 per cent in commerce, Dash said.

The number of students who got 90 per cent or above is 1,124 in science and 273 in commerce. As many as 50,157 students in science and 10,863 in commerce got the first division.

The students can check the AHSE results on the website. They can call the helpline number -- 06742301098 -- for enquiring about important details, the minister said.

Dash added that the results of the arts stream and vocation education would be announced on August 8. Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the AHSE examination, which began from April 28.

