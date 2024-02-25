Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Notified Area Council (NAC) status for Birmaharajpur town in Subarnapur district, a statement said.

The decision comes in response to the demands of the local residents of Birmaharajpur who had been advocating for NAC status for their subdivision in western Odisha. Earlier, the residents had also threatened to declare a bandh in the area on Monday if their demand was not met.

Meanwhile, a 12-hour bandh was observed in Loisingha, Boudh district, supported by the BJP and Congress, demanding NAC status.

Similarly, a dawn-to-dusk bandh was held in the Purunakatak area of Boudh in protest against the town's exclusion from the new NAC list, despite being eligible for such status, according to the protesters.

On Saturday, the CM had announced the formation of 34 new NACs in 20 districts and the upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities.

