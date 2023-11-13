Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved 150 Multi-Purpose Cultural-cum-Community Centres for the people belonging to Minority Communities in the State, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through a press release.

The CM has said this will be a long way for the preservation of the culture and heritage of minority communities of our state.

An amount of Rs 45 Crore has been sanctioned for the purpose in 22 districts. These include community centres for Christian, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh communities.

This will go towards the creation of space for the Minority communities to undertake various community-based activities in the Multi-Purpose Cultural-cum-Community Centres. (ANI)

